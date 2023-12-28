Granit Xhakas coaching journey | Between The Lines | Pt. 1

Delve into the world of Granit Xhaka with Markus Fjortoft, gaining a unique insight into his coaching aspirations, unwavering principles, and the evolution of his football philosophy. The Switzerland captain reflects on his journey under renowned managers such as Arteta, Wenger, and Xabi Alonso. Returning to the Rhein region, where it all began for the 19-year-old Xhaka, he shares insights about dealing with discomfort and navigating the challenges of not being able to be the person he wants to be in the world of football. Witness never-seen-before footage of Xhaka mic’d up for an entire session and unfiltered talks to and from training.

0:00 Intro

1:02 Non-negotiables

1:36 The bond with his father

2:47 What type of coach will he be?

3:29 Coaches’ influence

4:23 Alonso and Arteta’s “Touch”

5:12 The importance of the nr. 6

5:58 Difference between Arteta and Alonso

7:08 Preferred formation and philosophy

8:12 How he has evolved as a coach

09:00 Playing better because he is coaching?

09:26 Leading a session mic’d up

10:14 Part of talent is dealing with discomfort

11:30 Why he made it, while others didn’t

12:26 Switch of play (mic’d up session)

12:59 Message to younger self

14:07 Alonso’s viral clip

15:05 Concluding session

This marks the first part of “Between the Lines” with Granit Xhaka, a deep-dive into the world of the player, coach, and leader.

