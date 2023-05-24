Latest transfer news and rumours – 24 May 2023
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s newspapers
- Chelsea had the highest wage bill in the Premier League this season at an estimated cost of £215.6m.
- Eddie Howe’s Champions League-bound Newcastle are set for a £100m-plus boost in income to fuel their European challenge.
- Thomas Partey is attracting interest from clubs in Serie A as Mikel Arteta plans his summer rebuild at Arsenal.
- Joao Felix has indicated that he would love to stay at Chelsea beyond this summer.
- Tottenham are considering whether to make an approach to Feyenoord for Arne Slot, with the manager poised for talks with the Dutch club over his future.
- Julen Lopetegui is primed to hold further talks with the Wolves hierarchy this week amid growing uncertainty over his future.
- Gareth Southgate will assess whether Raheem Sterling would benefit from a rest before naming his squad for England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.
- Chelsea’s upheaval is set to continue with the impending departure of Tom Glick as the club’s president of business after only 10 months in the role.
- Newcastle United will decide on their transfer budget before the weekend after revising their spending plans following Champions League qualification.
- With their Premier League status hanging in the balance, Sam Allardyce called on Leeds United legends Eddie Gray and Gary McAllister to address the players at the training ground on Tuesday.
- Arne Slot will be the new Spurs manager if his agent Rafaela Pimenta can negotiate an exit from his Feyenoord contract tomorrow.
- Julien Lopetegui will have crunch talks with Wolves’ bosses, amid growing uncertainty over his future.
- Manchester United are ready for a huge summer clearout with as many as nine players set to leave the club.
- West Ham’s plans to screen the Europa Conference League final at the London Stadium have been scuppered by Major League Baseball.
- Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has told Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo they can leave if they want to but hopes qualification for the Europa League will convince his biggest stars to stay at the Seagulls.
- Callum Wilson is expected to return to the England squad, after he missed out on the March qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.
- West Ham are among several clubs who will look to prise £50m-rated Leicester star Harvey Barnes away from the Foxes this summer, with the Hammers also interested in James Ward-Prowse.