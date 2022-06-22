Latest transfer news and rumours – 23 June 2022

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday’s national newspapers…
- Raheem Sterling will only consider leaving Manchester City if he is able to play regular first-team football at a club that are competing for the Champions League and the biggest domestic trophies.
- Newcastle could have to sell their prized asset Allan Saint-Maximin in a bid to raise funds and offset their spending – with the Magpies struggling to offer the frustrated Frenchman a greater wage, leaving Premier League rivals such as Tottenham and Chelsea on alert.
- Chelsea transfer target Ousmane Dembele has reportedly told Barcelona boss Xavi that he would like to stay at the Nou Camp.
- Arsenal fear they could be left stuck with flop Nicolas Pepe this summer.
- Brandon Williams can leave Manchester United for £10m as the defender is deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
- Chelsea players have urged boss Thomas Tuchel to make a £50m transfer move for ‘fiery’ Everton striker Richarlison to replace Romelu Lukaku.
- Gareth Bale has lifted Cardiff’s hopes of a sensational move to home-town club after a chance meeting with Steve Morison.
- Crystal Palace are set to win the race for Derby’s 18-year-old winger Malcolm Ebiowei over Manchester United and Monaco.
- Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi has confirmed Mauricio Pochettino’s exit from the club.
- Arsenal have reportedly offered Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus a contract worth around £264,000-a-week to move to the Emirates.
- Manchester United are reportedly open to offers of just £20m for Anthony Martial – but accept even that fee may deter suitors.
- Manchester United appear to be in pole position to sign Christian Eriksen thanks to Tottenham’s decision to pull out of the race.
- Arsenal have been touted with a move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans for the majority of the opening exchanges of the summer transfer window – but the deal is now in doubt with Mikel Arteta putting his faith in Albert Sambi Lokonga.
- Manchester United might have fresh hope of completing a deal for Ajax starlet Jurrien Timber after all with his agent in Manchester.
- Arsenal are ready to shelve a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer after having second thoughts about the Everton star.
- Tottenham are ready to rival Arsenal in the race for Raphinha – but both clubs could miss out on the Leeds star.