EFL 2022/23 fixtures announced: Huddersfield vs Burnley starts Championship season

The 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship season will get under way on Friday July 29, when play-off finalists Huddersfield host relegated Burnley at the John Smith’s Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

The following day, Norwich begin life back in the second tier with a trip to Cardiff, while newly-promoted Rotherham and Wigan start with home ties against Swansea and Preston respectively. On Sunday July 31, Sunderland host Coventry and on Monday August 1, Watford face Sheffield United at Vicarage Road.

The Championship will continue until matchday 21 on November 12 – by which point teams will have played six midweek rounds of fixtures – when the competition will pause for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

