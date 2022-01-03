Latest transfer news and rumours – 2 January 2022
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday’s national newspapers…
- Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Leeds youngster Charlie Cresswell.
- Ethan Laird is set to be loaned out again by Manchester United after he was recalled from a temporary spell with Swansea City.
- The VAR official for Liverpool’s game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge was changed before the game following a Jurgen Klopp rant.
- Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has issued a transfer plea to striker Kylian Mbappe as he became free to talk to other clubs.
- Manchester United are preparing a summer bid for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice but are expected to need to spend £100m to secure his signature.
- Real Madrid are looking to raise £50m in transfer funds by offloading Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo in January.
- Leeds United and Brighton are set to battle it out for the signature of in-form Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.
- Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Manchester United youngster Charlie Wellens to AS Roma.
- Mesut Ozil is keen to add a Turkish club to his ownership portfolio and could invest in 2. Lig side Corum FK after purchasing a stake in Mexican side Necaxa last year.
- Cristiano Ronaldo has bought a hi-tech oxygen chamber to maintain his fitness.
- Neil Taylor is a January transfer target for five Championship clubs.
- Arsenal are reportedly close to signing Alexander Isak after Real Sociedad banned him from joining Barcelona.
- Barcelona are reportedly looking to prise Anthony Martial from Manchester United by offering Ousmane Dembele in a swap deal.
- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on signing Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard in January – but the Anfield board are not convinced.
- Lionel Messi has dropped a hint he would like to finish his playing career in the United States.
- Barcelona are unable to register new signing Ferran Torres until they manage to reduce their bloated wage bill.
- Thomas Tuchel will hold crisis talks with Romelu Lukaku on Monday after the Chelsea boss axed the club’s record-signing for the draw against Liverpool.
- Jose Mourinho is desperately trying to persuade an unvaccinated Roma player to get jabbed as the “fundamental” star faces being sidelined when new rules come in on January 10.
- Senior figures from Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona met recently in an attempt to revive their plans for a European Super League.
- Nottingham Forest are weighing up a fresh bid for Reading defender Tom Holmes.
- Manchester United have recruited someone to read fan mail sent to players to try and protect them from abuse.
- Kieran Trippier was spotted ‘waving goodbye’ to the Atletico Madrid fans after their win on Sunday as his Newcastle United transfer nears its completion.
- Liverpool are continuing to look into the possibility of signing Leeds striker Raphinha and Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma but believe deals might be too complicated for January completion.
- Manchester United target Julian Alvarez’s agent is reportedly on his way to the United Kingdom for a transfer meeting.
- Tottenham could have the opportunity to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco in a cut-price deal this month, per reports.
- Michail Antonio admitted his recent barren spell had weighed heavily on his mind but the West Ham United forward is confident a frustrating period is now behind him after a Covid-enforced lay-off last month helped him refocus.
- Bologna are the latest club understood to be interested in a move for Calvin Ramsay, the highly-rated Aberdeen right-back who is the subject of attention from clubs across Europe.
- Hibernian are set to sign Arsenal defender Harry Clarke, who has impressed in a loan spell with rivals Ross County, and also want Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson.
- Eintracht Frankfurt have joined the race to sign Aberdeen wonderkid Calvin Ramsay.
- Hibs are poised to complete the transfer of Elias Hoff Melkersen from Celtic’s Europa Conference League rivals Bodo/Glimt.
- Scottish football’s cash-strapped clubs have yet to receive a single penny of an emergency bail-out which is meant to protect them from the latest coronavirus lock-down.
- Rangers youngster Kai Kennedy has been recalled by the Ibrox club from his loan spell at Dunfermline.
- Oli Burke could be offered a career lifeline by Blackburn Rovers this month after struggling to make an impact with Sheffield United.
- Dundee United hope to persuade Motherwell to let Tony Watt leave this month – and could even throw in a couple of players to sweeten the deal.
- Leeds United could savour a late victory after their enforced winter break but the afternoon was tainted by Burnley full-back Matthew Lowton being struck by a bottle in the fourth consecutive match at Elland Road with a crowd flashpoint.