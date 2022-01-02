Home TV Show Podcast Neville on Lukakus future, referee decisions & the day he quit playing | The Gary Neville Podcast

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 2 January 2022

Gary Neville discusses the future of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea after he was dropped for the 2-2 draw with Liverpool, the quality of refereeing decisions since the introduction of VAR, the day he decided to quit playing football and Manchester City’s Champions League ambitions.

