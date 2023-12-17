Home Transfer News Latest transfer news and rumours – 17 December 2023
Latest transfer news and rumours – 17 December 2023

The top stories and transfer rumours from today's newspaper

  • Newcastle boss Eddie Howe commended teenager Lewis Miley for his historic performance as Newcastle’s youngest Premier League goalscorer.
  • Manchester City are eyeing up a potential move form inform Spanish full-back Miguel Gutierrez at table topping Girona.
  • Manchester City are planning a £50m swoop for Fulham ace Joao Palhinha in January.
  • Chelsea must cough up £85m if they wish to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.
  • Arsenal are set to activate the £51m release clause of Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio in a January swoop.
  • Borussia Dortmund have made an enquiry for Man Utd loanee Sergio Reguilon.
  • Chelsea and Manchester City have entered the race for River Plate’s teenage sensation Claudio Echeverri.
  • Fabio Carvalho is open to a shock return to Fulham – if Liverpool are able to recall him from his loan spell at RB Leipzig.
