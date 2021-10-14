Latest transfer news and rumours – 14 October 2021

All the latest transfer news and rumours, including updates on the futures of Paul Pogba, Timo Werner, Joao Felix and more…

Phil Foden is set to sign a new six-year contract with Manchester City which will earn him almost £50m.

Newcastle are understood to be in regular contact with the agents of Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

Liverpool are interested in forward Joao Felix, according to reports in Spain, with Atletico Madrid potentially having to take a loss of more than £50m on a player they spent £113m on in 2019.

Arsenal are ready to make their interest in Club Bruges striker Noa Lang formal and could make a £25m bid in January.

Mauro Icardi will turn down the chance to join the Newcastle United revolution because his wife Wanda Nara does not want to move from Paris.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is not keen on staying at The Emirates despite being offered a new contract.

Real Madrid are confident of landing Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer.

Fuming club chiefs have called on Premier League bigwigs to quit over the Newcastle buyout.

Jesse Lingard was reduced to tears after being left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020.

Thomas Frank says links to the Manchester United and Arsenal manager jobs were ‘very nice’ but is ‘insanely happy’ at Brentford.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is keen to see Israel and Palestine host a joint World Cup in the future.

Barcelona and AC Milan will be at the front of the queue to sign Jesse Lingard if he leaves Manchester United on a free transfer next summer.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool have joined forces to charter a private jet to ensure South American stars are back from international duty in time for this weekend’s Premier League matches.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has reportedly emerged as Real Madrid’s top transfer target for the January window.

Tammy Abraham is hopeful he will not miss any Roma games despite being substituted with injury after being brought off the bench during England’s clash with Hungary.

Mats Hummels has warned Borussia Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland that “the grass is not always greener on the other side” after fresh links over a move to Manchester City emerged.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his determination to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club in the long term.

Pep Guardiola appears to have scored victory in his quest for five substitutions to be permitted in the remainder of the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United Women could hand a first-team debut to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s daughter Karna in their Continental Cup game at Durham on Thursday evening.

England will play the bulk of their next Nations League campaign in June, with their players set for another punishing summer.

England are facing a fight against Italy and Russia as the bidding war to host Euro 2028 heats up.

Newcastle United are set to snub Frank Lampard as they sort out candidates to take over should they remove Steve Bruce from his role.

Hughes has held his hands up and admitted he invented the legend of Fergie’s hairdryer.

The Metropolitan Police have defended their tactics after being seen retreating from violent Hungary fans during clashes at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Newcastle enraged Manchester United by approaching legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson to replace Kevin Keegan in 1997, it has emerged.

Manchester United fear the pull of Real Madrid will mean Paul Pogba again quitting Old Trafford next summer.

Newcastle are set to battle it out with Manchester United and Chelsea among others for England midfielders Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

The FA is braced for a part closure of Wembley when UEFA meets to discuss crowd trouble at the Euro 2020 final next week.

Edinson Cavani has been told to quit Manchester United if he wants to keep his place in the Uruguay national team.

Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero will be in contention to play for Tottenham Hotspur away to Newcastle United on Sunday and will not need to quarantine at the club’s training ground after Argentina was removed from the government’s red list this week.

Sharron Davies could be awarded a gold medal 41 years on from the Moscow Olympics after swimming’s new global chief vowed to confront the sport’s historical doping scandals.

England Test captain Joe Root is to enter the Indian Premier League auction next year in a bid to play in the T20 competition for the first time.

The Hungarian FA is blaming the Football Association for allowing tickets for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier to fall into the hands of violent and racist hooligans, with Polish supporters also reported to be involved in the trouble which marred the game.

Rangers and Celtic face having their squads ravaged by call-ups to the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian World Cup qualifiers scheduled for early 2022.