Latest transfer news and rumours – 11 June 2020

The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Thomas Partey, Kai Havertz, Cristiano Ronaldo and much more!

Real Madrid are set to join the race for Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz amid Chelsea’s interest in the £70m-rated midfielder.

Premier League clubs may give a nod to Black Lives Matter on their shirts and will hold a minute’s silence in honour of the NHS when football returns next week.

EFL clubs are on a collision course with the PFA over plans to introduce salary caps next season, which the players’ union will vociferously oppose.

Premier League clubs are set for a combined loss of £1billion in revenue in their 2019-20 accounts due to the coronavirus pandemic, financial services firm Deloitte has predicted.

Jurgen Klopp could have his head turned by Bayern Munich, says former Liverpool star Steve McManaman.

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller says the club “haven’t given up hope” that Kai Havertz will ignore interest from Chelsea and Manchester United to stay with them next season.

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus this summer as the Serie A club look to ease their financial burden amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas Partey’s dad has told clubs they can sign the midfielder this summer if they trigger his £44.5m release clause – but says Arsenal are not the only club interested.

The FA have dismissed a claim made by Shrewsbury Town against Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp over “ruining” the FA Cup tie between the two sides earlier this season.

Arsenal target Orkun Kokcu has admitted his agent is ‘busy’ as speculation mounts over a summer move to the Emirates for the Feyenoord midfielder.

Borussia Dortmund have admitted they are losing patience with their £115m rated England star Jadon Sancho.

Bournemouth’s out-of-contract quartet Charlie Daniels, Simon Francis, Artur Boruc and Andrew Surman are all set to sign extensions to complete the season, but key man Ryan Fraser at this stage is not expected to follow suit.

Andre Onana is set to join Chelsea or PSG this summer, with the Blues willing to splash £27m on the Ajax star.

Stoke are in panic mode over boss Michael O’Neill’s Covid-19 diagnosis – with three of their players about to become dads.

Manchester United will face West Bromwich Albion in two games at Old Trafford on Friday, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for the Premier League return.

Everton and Tottenham are looking to sign Kurt Zouma from Chelsea.

Manchester United have opened talks to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

Manchester United may opt to pursue Barcelona ace Ansu Fati instead of Jadon Sancho because the deal would be cheaper overall.

Leicester have identified Southampton’s England defender Ryan Bertrand as the man they want if Ben Chilwell leaves for Chelsea.

Leicester City are to give an investment boost to their women’s side in an effort to see them promoted from the Championship.

Premiership players are ready for a “significant legal” battle to prevent clubs from imposing permanent pay cuts on the back of their unilateral decision to lower the salary cap.

Scottish football will be given one final chance to force through league reconstruction in a take it leave it offer from the SPFL board as an 11th hour revamp of the current four tier set-up could still be rushed through in time to save Hearts from the drop.

Dundee United are set to attempt to steal a march on Hibs by making the first move for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nisbet.

Rangers have failed in their league reconstruction bid to include Old Firm colt teams.

Juventus may ask for Everton left-back Lucas Digne in a swap deal if the Blues follow up their reported interest in Adrien Rabiot, according to latest reports in Italy.

Manchester United have held a series of talks with the agent of Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder ahead of a potential summer move, according to reports.