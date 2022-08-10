Latest transfer news and rumours – 10 August 2022
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s national newspapers…
- Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana.
- Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Monaco, according to reports.
- Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm has criticised the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar and says that he is not planning to attend the tournament.
- Nottingham Forest have enquired about Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan after Alex Moreno said he was staying at Real Betis for the 2022/2023 campaign.
- Middlesbrough are targeting a move for West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt.
- Manchester City have denied reports they have accepted a £46m bid from Barcelona for Bernardo Silva.
- Inter Milan are holding out for £12m for Chelsea target Cesare Casadei.
- Arsenal have held talks over cancelling Hector Bellerin’s contract with Real Betis waiting to bring the full-back in on a free transfer.
- Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign the Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht.
- Steven Gerrard has been urged to hand Tyrone Mings an immediate recall by Aston Villa legend Paul McGrath, who has weighed into the debate over the manager’s treatment of the central defender.
- Mikel Arteta compiled a “catalogue of misdemeanours” by former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, leading to the striker’s exile and subsequent departure from Arsenal.
- England’s World Twenty20 preparations are in danger of being plunged into chaos as players could be summoned to give evidence in the Yorkshire racism tribunal just days before their opening game.
- Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has insisted he would play for free if he ever returned to Old Trafford.
- Manchester United are reported to have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, who has only a year remaining on his contract with the Spanish side.
- Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith-Rowe are all back in training with Arsenal ahead of their home opener against Leicester.
- Valencia want Tottenham’s attacking midfielder Bryan Gil on a season-long loan after his temporary move in January proved a success.
- Liverpool transfer target Matheus Nunes is willing to wait for a move to Anfield, according to reports.
- Tottenham are reportedly trying to include two clauses in their initial deal for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.
- Celtic are reported to have joined Leeds United and Newcastle United in the battle to sign Marseille forward Bamba Dieng, but it appears he would cost a Scottish transfer record £15m.
- Newcastle are set to submit an opening offer to Benfica for striker Goncalo Ramos, who is also being targeted by Paris Saint-Germain.
- Burnley have had a £2.5m bid for Cardiff forward Isaak Davies rejected.
- Fed-up Manchester United players want Cristiano Ronaldo out of the club and claim his transfer saga is sapping the squad’s morale.
