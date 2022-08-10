Home TV Show News and Interviews Chelsea prepare THIRD Fofana bid | Transfer Talk

Chelsea are preparing a third bid for Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana after they saw their opening two bids rejected. Rob Dorset provides an update on the situation…

