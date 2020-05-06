Latest transfer news – 7 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Jadon Sancho, Timo Werner, Jorginho and more!
- RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is said to be one of four names on a list of targets from Newcastle’s potential new owners.
- Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed he did not want to leave Old Trafford last year but, after having a series of “different opinions” with the board, he opted to join Paris Saint-Germain instead.
- Football fans could be back in stadiums by October under Boris Johnson’s six-month plan to get the United Kingdom out of lockdown.
- Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has seen his wealth rise by £323m amid the coronavirus crisis.
- Manchester United might wait another 12 months before signing No 1 transfer target Jadon Sancho.
- Germany captain Manuel Neuer has claimed Bundesliga stars are “role models” for his country and football across the world.
- Manchester United are ready to reignite their interest in Napoli winger Hirving Lozano, according to reports in Italy.
- Premier League clubs are threatening a vote to relegate the bottom three if they block Project Restart proposals to stage games at neutral grounds next month.
- Manchester United are waiting to see when the Premier League season will restart before opening talks with Shanghai Shenhua over extending Odion Ighalo’s loan.
- Premier League clubs face another hurdle to restarting the season after it emerged players have to take their holidays by June 30.
- Footballers are concerned the Premier League’s coronavirus protocols distributed will leave them at risk of injury.
- Roy Hodgson has been cleared to lead Crystal Palace into Project Restart despite coronavirus restrictions on over 70s.
- Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly edging closer to the Newcastle hotseat.
- The FA has the power to block any Premier League plans to axe relegation from the top flight.
- Nine Premier League clubs are ready to let stars duck out of Project Restart over concerns they will infect vulnerable loved ones.
- The Championship has been split in two by the plot to introduce a salary cap.
- Juventus have reportedly contacted Chelsea about the possibility of signing midfielder Jorginho.
- Manchester United are considering delaying their transfer swoop for Jadon Sancho by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Manchester City have insisted they have yet to receive an offer for Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich and are prepared to allow the Germany international to enter the final year of his contract.
- An unidentified player at Serie A club Torino has tested positive for coronavirus in the first round of testing before the side’s planned return to training on Friday.
- Manchester United have an agreement in place to sign Sunderland teenager Joe Hugill.
- Luke Shaw has revealed Manchester United players are now fined if they do not turn up to team bonding events.
- Manchester City insist they will not be bullied into selling Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich and maintain that they would rather let him run down his contract than accept a £35m bid for the forward.
- Premier League clubs expect to start testing their players for coronavirus next week after advanced talks with a private company to provide the kits.
- The Premier League will ban team celebrations, shirt-swapping and spitting when matches resume.
- Liverpool have once again been linked with a move for Werder Bremen forward Milot Rashica.
- Premiership clubs have pushed back a potentially historic summit to discuss ending the season until Friday.
- Scottish Rugby have declared Murrayfield open for business to host the Scottish Cup semi-final between Hearts and Hibs.