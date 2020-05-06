Home Classic football Match Brazil v France Full Match – World Cup(Mexico 1986)

Brazil v France Full Match – World Cup(Mexico 1986)


Today, we’re taking you back to an iconic quarter-final clash at Mexico 1986: Brazil-France!

Previous Video
Transfer-nEWS (1)

Latest transfer news – 7 May 2020

Next Video
fifa

France v Brazil Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup (France 2019)

Related videos

Top