Latest Transfer News – 5 January 2020
- Manchester United are ready to offer Leicester £45m plus Jesse Lingard for James Maddison.
- Carlo Ancelotti has backed a bold Everton move to bring Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez to Goodison Park on loan.
- Manchester United have told Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte they want striker Lautaro Martinez before Paul Pogba is allowed to move to the San Siro.
- Frank Lampard is eyeing an ambitious move to land £60m-rated Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba this month.
- Chelsea and West Ham target Gabriel Barbosa has dropped a potential hint on social media that he could be set to leave Flamengo in January.
- Patrick Cutrone looks increasingly likely to leave Wolves in January after he was left out of their squad to face Manchester United in the FA Cup.
- Birmingham are confident wonderkid Jude Bellingham will not push to leave in January.
- Inter Milan want to sign Christian Eriksen for £20m this month – even though the Tottenham star is available for nothing in the summer.
- Norwich star Max Aarons is a target for Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho – as his hopes of landing West Brom teenager Nathan Ferguson fade.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing a January fixture nightmare after an FA Cup draw at Wolves.
- Emmanuel Adebayor has been offered to Aston Villa as they desperately search for strikers to cover their injury nightmare.
- Barcelona have joined Manchester United, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain in the chase for Leicester right-back Ricardo Pereira after sending scouts to the King Power Stadium.
- Premier League referees chiefs have been left frustrated by statements from football’s lawmakers that suggested they are wrongly applying VAR rules when judging marginal offsides.
- Manchester United defender Chris Smalling will not make a decision on his future until the end of his loan at Roma.
- West Ham will hold further discussions over a proposed loan deal for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes this week.
- Crystal Palace are targeting Everton striker Cenk Tosun, who they want to bring to Selhurst Park on loan.
- Southampton and Bournemouth are among the clubs following pacy Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere.
- Tottenham are hoping to make Giovani Lo Celso’s loan move from Real Betis permanent in the January transfer window.
- Pedro may have to give up on a return to Barcelona from Chelsea as the winger looks set to move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami.
- Carlisle United want around £800,000 for 17-year-old Everton target Jarrad Branthwaite.
- Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for Stoke City striker Lee Gregory to bolster their attacking options.
- West Ham have emerged as shock contenders to sign £70m Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
- Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have been put on red alert by the news that Barcelona are willing to let Ousmane Dembele leave the club.
- Chelsea have been contacted by Juventus over the transfer of left-back Emerson Palmieri, according to a report in Italy.
- West Ham have an option to terminate David Moyes’ contract at the end of this season.
- Asmir Begovic will be blocked from joining any of Bournemouth’s relegation rivals following his return from a loan at Qarabag FK.
- Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is hoping new AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic can help him complete some January transfer business with Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek on his radar.
- The £5.4m fine levied against Saracens for breaching the salary cap in the Premiership will be split between the other 11 league clubs.
- The Getafe midfielder Marc Cucurella has denied using racist language towards Real Madrid’s Eder Militao during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by Zinedine Zidane’s side in La Liga.
- Mostafa Mohamed has handed Egyptian side Zamalek a transfer request in a reported effort to force a loan switch to Rangers.
- SFA chiefs will demand all Premiership games are cancelled before Scotland’s crucial Euro play-off in March.
- Celtic look to have beaten off a host of Premier League clubs to sign hit-kid Bruno Davidson.
- Hearts’ new stand is set to cost them almost double the original price.
- Bristol City are on the trail of Motherwell star James Scott.
- Hearts are set to offer Jack Hendry an escape route from Celtic.
- Rangers fear Alfredo Morelos will be banned until February.
- Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila is set for a shock move to take charge of New York City FC.