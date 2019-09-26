Home Transfer News Latest Transfer News – 5 January 2020

Latest Transfer News – 5 January 2020

 


 

 

  • Manchester United are ready to offer Leicester £45m plus Jesse Lingard for James Maddison.
  • Carlo Ancelotti has backed a bold Everton move to bring Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez to Goodison Park on loan.
  • Manchester United have told Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte they want striker Lautaro Martinez before Paul Pogba is allowed to move to the San Siro.
  • Frank Lampard is eyeing an ambitious move to land £60m-rated Bayern Munich left-back David Alaba this month.
  • Chelsea and West Ham target Gabriel Barbosa has dropped a potential hint on social media that he could be set to leave Flamengo in January.
  • Patrick Cutrone looks increasingly likely to leave Wolves in January after he was left out of their squad to face Manchester United in the FA Cup.
  • Birmingham are confident wonderkid Jude Bellingham will not push to leave in January.
  • Inter Milan want to sign Christian Eriksen for £20m this month – even though the Tottenham star is available for nothing in the summer.
  • Norwich star Max Aarons is a target for Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho – as his hopes of landing West Brom teenager Nathan Ferguson fade.
  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing a January fixture nightmare after an FA Cup draw at Wolves.
  • Emmanuel Adebayor has been offered to Aston Villa as they desperately search for strikers to cover their injury nightmare.
  • Barcelona have joined Manchester United, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain in the chase for Leicester right-back Ricardo Pereira after sending scouts to the King Power Stadium.
  • Premier League referees chiefs have been left frustrated by statements from football’s lawmakers that suggested they are wrongly applying VAR rules when judging marginal offsides.
  • Manchester United defender Chris Smalling will not make a decision on his future until the end of his loan at Roma.
  • West Ham will hold further discussions over a proposed loan deal for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes this week.
  • Crystal Palace are targeting Everton striker Cenk Tosun, who they want to bring to Selhurst Park on loan.
  • Southampton and Bournemouth are among the clubs following pacy Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere.
  • Tottenham are hoping to make Giovani Lo Celso’s loan move from Real Betis permanent in the January transfer window.
  • Pedro may have to give up on a return to Barcelona from Chelsea as the winger looks set to move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami.
  • Carlisle United want around £800,000 for 17-year-old Everton target Jarrad Branthwaite.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for Stoke City striker Lee Gregory to bolster their attacking options.
  • West Ham have emerged as shock contenders to sign £70m Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
  • Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have been put on red alert by the news that Barcelona are willing to let Ousmane Dembele leave the club.
  • Chelsea have been contacted by Juventus over the transfer of left-back Emerson Palmieri, according to a report in Italy.
  • West Ham have an option to terminate David Moyes’ contract at the end of this season.
  • Asmir Begovic will be blocked from joining any of Bournemouth’s relegation rivals following his return from a loan at Qarabag FK.
  • Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is hoping new AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic can help him complete some January transfer business with Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek on his radar.
  • The £5.4m fine levied against Saracens for breaching the salary cap in the Premiership will be split between the other 11 league clubs.
  • The Getafe midfielder Marc Cucurella has denied using racist language towards Real Madrid’s Eder Militao during Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by Zinedine Zidane’s side in La Liga.
  • Mostafa Mohamed has handed Egyptian side Zamalek a transfer request in a reported effort to force a loan switch to Rangers.
  • SFA chiefs will demand all Premiership games are cancelled before Scotland’s crucial Euro play-off in March.
  • Celtic look to have beaten off a host of Premier League clubs to sign hit-kid Bruno Davidson.
  • Hearts’ new stand is set to cost them almost double the original price.
  • Bristol City are on the trail of Motherwell star James Scott.
  • Hearts are set to offer Jack Hendry an escape route from Celtic.
  • Rangers fear Alfredo Morelos will be banned until February.
  • Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila is set for a shock move to take charge of New York City FC.
