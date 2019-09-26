BBC Match of the day MOTD : FA Cup Highlights | 4 January 2020

BBC MOTD: FA Cup Highlights

Gabby Logan presents action from the third-round fixtures, including Manchester City v Port Vale at the Etihad Stadium and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United at Molineux. Holders City hadn’t faced the Valiants since October 1999, and were heavy favourites to progress against their League Two opponents. Wolves overcame United at the quarter-final stage last season, winning 2-1 on this ground thanks to second-half goals from Raul Jiminez and Diogo Jota. Plus, highlights of Rochdale or Boston United v Newcastle United, Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town, Millwall v Newport County, Rotherham United v Hull City, Burnley v Peterborough United, Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers, Fulham v Aston Villa, Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United, Oxford United v Exeter City or Hartlepool United, Southampton v Huddersfield Town, Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle v Coventry City or Ipswich Town, Reading v Blackpool, Watford v Tranmere Rovers, Preston North End v Norwich City, Brentford v Stoke City, Leicester City v Wigan Athletic, Bournemouth v Luton Town, and Fleetwood Town v Portsmouth.

