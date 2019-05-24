Latest Transfer News – 24 May 2019
- Manchester United are set to sign Ajax wonderkid Dillon Hoogewerf after the Amsterdam club confirmed he has opted against signing professional terms.
- Romelu Lukaku is worried that a summer move to Inter Milan won’t happen – because Manchester United will price him out of a switch.
- Newcastle are planning a £26.4m swoop for Russia international Mario Fernandes.
- Marcelo Bielsa is “80 per cent” certain that he will stay on as Leeds boss.
- Manchester City could sell contract rebel Leroy Sane and make a move for Portuguese star Joao Felix.
- Roman Abramovich is planning to attend his first competitive Chelsea fixture in over a year at the Europa League final.
- Man City will have to break the £75m world record transfer fee for a defender to sign Leicester’s Harry Maguire.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United’s summer transfers done before flying out on tour.
- Brendan Rodgers is considering a reunion with his former Celtic livewire Patrick Roberts at Leicester.
- Everton will pocket £5m if striker Romelu Lukaku leaves Manchester United this summer.
- Jonathan Woodgate has been interviewed for the Middlesbrough job.
- Crystal Palace’s expected valuation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka is forcing Manchester United to consider turning to Thomas Meunier.
- Manchester City are braced for a bid from Bayern Munich for contract rebel Leroy Sane.
- Luke Shaw has been training at Manchester United’s Carrington HQ this week to get a head-start before a tough pre-season.
- Wolves are weighing up a £10m move for Liverpool midfielder Rafa Camacho after he failed to agree terms on a new contract.
- Danny Welbeck is winning his race to be fit for Wednesday’s Europa League final.
- Academy coaches are so fearful of being accused of bullying that some have even discussed wearing cameras or microphones in training sessions to help protect themselves.
- Rangers target George Edmundson has turned down an improved contract offer from Oldham Athletic.
- Members of Bury’s Sky Bet League Two promotion-winning squad may soon be forced to sell their homes after 12 weeks without receiving their salaries, according to the winger Nicky Adams.
- Aberdeen want to land James Wilson from Manchester United on a permanent basis.
- Rangers fans have rushed to back Steven Gerrard by snapping up season tickets in record time.
- James McPake has made his case to become the next Dundee manager.
- Ross County and Livingston have offered Blair Spittal a return to the Premiership.
- Kilmarnock will look to cash in on Scotland right-back Stephen O’Donnell this summer.