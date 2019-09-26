Home TV Show News and Interviews Latest transfer news – 21 July 2020

Latest transfer news – 21 July 2020

The latest transfer news including updates on David de Gea, Jadon Sancho and Nathan Ake.

 

  • Juventus have made contact with a representative of Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.
  • Manchester United are interested in signing Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to reports.
  • David de Gea could be axed for Manchester United’s crucial Champions League bid this week.
  • Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has placed Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens at the top of his transfer list, according to reports in Germany.
  • Manchester United will hold talks with Dean Henderson next week as the pressure grows on under-fire goalkeeper David de Gea.
  • Chris Hughton has held discussions with Bristol City over becoming their next manager.
  • Watford face a damaging financial headache if they are relegated as a number of their stars have their salaries ring-fenced.
  • Southampton are set to complete the £10.9m signing of Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu.
  • Liverpool fans’ hopes Curtis Jones can follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard are becoming a reality, with the club trusting the teen with the Anfield icon’s old No 17 for next season.
  • Dean Smith says Aston Villa’s billionaire owners will spend big again if the club stays up.
  • Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as favourites, ahead of Everton, to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.
  • Nigel Pearson is to be paid a £1m bonus if Watford stay in the Premier League despite being dismissed as their head coach with two matches of the season left.
  • Chelsea have edged closer to securing Kai Havertz and stepped up their interest in Declan Rice.
  • Claude Puel is the early favourite for the Watford job following Nigel Pearson’s sacking.
  • Manchester United are facing splashing out millions as Bruno Fernandes edges closer to triggering two clauses in his contract.
  • Referees are showing fewer yellow cards since the Premier League restarted, according to new research.
  • Liverpool could be looking at defensive options to sign, with one target being Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis, it’s been claimed.
  • Marcos Alonso could leave Chelsea this summer and is reportedly being pressured to join Sevilla by his father.
  • Celtic could be faced with a run of festive fixture chaos if the SFA rubber-stamp plans to complete last season’s Scottish Cup before the end of the year.
  • Neil Lennon has admitted every Celtic player is up for sale at the right price.
  • Motherwell are braced for an approach from Huddersfield for boss Stephen Robinson.
