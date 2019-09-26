Latest transfer news – 21 July 2020
The latest transfer news including updates on David de Gea, Jadon Sancho and Nathan Ake.
- Juventus have made contact with a representative of Mauricio Pochettino, according to reports.
- Manchester United are interested in signing Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to reports.
- David de Gea could be axed for Manchester United’s crucial Champions League bid this week.
- Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has placed Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens at the top of his transfer list, according to reports in Germany.
- Manchester United will hold talks with Dean Henderson next week as the pressure grows on under-fire goalkeeper David de Gea.
- Chris Hughton has held discussions with Bristol City over becoming their next manager.
- Watford face a damaging financial headache if they are relegated as a number of their stars have their salaries ring-fenced.
- Southampton are set to complete the £10.9m signing of Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu.
- Liverpool fans’ hopes Curtis Jones can follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard are becoming a reality, with the club trusting the teen with the Anfield icon’s old No 17 for next season.
- Dean Smith says Aston Villa’s billionaire owners will spend big again if the club stays up.
- Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as favourites, ahead of Everton, to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.
- Nigel Pearson is to be paid a £1m bonus if Watford stay in the Premier League despite being dismissed as their head coach with two matches of the season left.
- Chelsea have edged closer to securing Kai Havertz and stepped up their interest in Declan Rice.
- Claude Puel is the early favourite for the Watford job following Nigel Pearson’s sacking.
- Manchester United are facing splashing out millions as Bruno Fernandes edges closer to triggering two clauses in his contract.
- Referees are showing fewer yellow cards since the Premier League restarted, according to new research.
- Liverpool could be looking at defensive options to sign, with one target being Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis, it’s been claimed.
- Marcos Alonso could leave Chelsea this summer and is reportedly being pressured to join Sevilla by his father.
- Celtic could be faced with a run of festive fixture chaos if the SFA rubber-stamp plans to complete last season’s Scottish Cup before the end of the year.
- Neil Lennon has admitted every Celtic player is up for sale at the right price.
- Motherwell are braced for an approach from Huddersfield for boss Stephen Robinson.