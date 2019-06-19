Latest Transfer News – 19 June 2019
All the news and rumours including the latest on Paul Pogba’s and Christian Eriksen’s futures, City’s pursuit of Rodri, Gareth Bale and more!
- Paul Pogba is in line for a £3.78m “loyalty” bonus from Manchester United just three days after declaring he needs a new challenge.
- Real Madrid are ready to offer Tottenham £45m plus midfielder Dani Ceballos to get their hands on Christian Eriksen.
- Arsenal will tie up the £6m signing of 18 year-old Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilian club Ituano, with a deal agreed in principle.
- Manchester United could be given a lifeline in the battle for David de Gea – with Paris Saint-Germain looking at AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma.
- Southampton closing in on £16m-rated Birmingham striker Che Adams despite transfer interest from Crystal Palace and Burnley.
- Arsenal face a battle to keep hold of Granit Xhaka with Atletico Madrid emerging as contenders to sign the midfielder.
- Qatar should be stripped of the 2022 World Cup if it is proved votes were bought, claims MP Damian Collins.
- Romelu Lukaku will not force his way out of Manchester United out of respect for the club and its fans, with talks ongoing with Inter Milan, United have placed a £80m tag on the striker.
- Mauricio Pochettino is not giving up on signing Real Betis and Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso.
- Norwich have had a bid for David Turnbull accepted by Motherwell as the midfielder closes in on switch to the Premier League after Celtic pulled the plug.
- Steven Gerrard is 100 per cent committed to Rangers after the Ibrox club dismissed talk of an approach from Derby.
- Rangers have re opened contract talks with Josh McPake amid interest from clubs in Germany and England.
- Watford and Aston Villa face a fight to prise Terence Kongolo away from Huddersfield.
- Bristol City are plotting a move for unwanted Aston Villa striker Scott Hogan, the Robins previously tried to sign him before he joined Sheffield United on loan in January.
- Aston Villa are confident they can hold on to assistant coach John Terry despite speculation he could link up with Frank Lampard at Chelsea.
- West Ham asked about Anthony Martial after being contacted by Manchester United about a player-plus-cash deal for Issa Diop.
- Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Celtic’s Kieran Tierney and have identified him as the Gunners’ top target at left-back.
- Norwich have signed Rochdale’s highly-rated teenage midfielder Daniel Adshead for £300,000.
- Manchester City are preparing a professional contract for Norwegian teenager Oscar Bobb.
- Romelu Lukaku’s hopes of clinching a move to Inter Milan rest on whether Manchester United can be persuaded to take Mauro Icardi as part of the deal.
- Players, coaches and spectators who assault referees will be far more likely to face prison under new Football Association proposals.
- The first leg of Celtic’s Champions League clash could be switched to Bosnia – to give Sarajevo enough time to get UK visas.