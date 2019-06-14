Latest Transfer News – 14 June 2019
All the news and rumours including the latest on Gareth Bale, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Paul Pogba, Maurizio Sarri’s future and more.
- Leicester’s £90m valuation of Harry Maguire has put a hold on the England defender’s proposed transfer to Manchester City.
- Massimiliano Allegri ruled himself out of the running to replace Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea on Thursday night, announcing he is taking a year off.
- Staff at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium have been sent for extra training on pest control after Sportsmail revealed the venue had been hit by an infestation of mice.
- Sheffield United are among the clubs who have made an offer to free agent and former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia.
- Sheffield United are lining up one of football’s most unlikely transfers of all-time in Franck Ribery.
- Stoke are lining up Joe Hart to replace Jack Butland this summer.
- Celtic have opened talks over a deal to land Republic of Ireland midfielder Luca Connell from Bolton.
- Sought-after Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt will end up costing interested parties around £80m this summer.
- Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly closing in on a move to Inter Milan.
- Tottenham could break their transfer record twice this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino keen on Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele.
- Arsenal will demand £10.6m for captain Laurent Koscielny as Borussia Dortmund step up their interest.
- Adrien Rabiot could be set to sensationally stay at Paris Saint-Germain, despite initially appearing to have no future at the club having not appeared since before Christmas.
- Real Madrid are set to continue their summer transfer spree with the arrival of Japanese starlet Takefusa Kubo.
- Eden Hazard’s request for the Real Madrid number 10 shirt has been rejected by Luka Modric.
- Celta Vigo are trying to steal Celtic target Christopher Jullien while the Hoops are busy thrashing out a deal for 18-year-old Bolton midfielder Luca Connell.
- Lyon are poised to join the race to land Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham.
- Former Cardiff and Southampton manager Dave Jones has revealed moving to Scotland to become Kilmarnock boss would be an exciting prospect.