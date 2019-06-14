Australia v Brazil Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Australia v Brazil – All the action from the second Group C fixture for both teams, held at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France. The most recent meeting between the sides saw Australia claim a 3-1 win in the Tournament of Nations in America last year, and they also prevailed 1-0 when the nations faced each other in the last 16 of this competition four years ago in Canada. However, the Brazilians, whose best showing was a second place in 2007, will be determined to finally emulate the success of the men’s team and taste glory.