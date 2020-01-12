Latest Transfer News – 12 January 2020
- Manchester United will this week make Sporting Lisbon a formal £51m offer for midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
- Crystal Palace and Lazio have joined the battle for the services of Manchester United captain Ashley Young.
- Chelsea are trying to put clubs off making an offer for striker Michy Batshuayi by placing a £45m price tag on his head, while they have no interest in loaning out the Belgium international.
- Everton are lining up a £25m transfer bid for Brazilian Everton Soares from Gremio.
- Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is in talks with MLS side Chicago Fire over a lucrative move to the United States.
- Chelsea starlet Tariq Lamptey could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge with Paris Saint-Germain and Nice reportedly eyeing up the impressive academy graduate.
- Paulo Dybala is reportedly set to end speculation surrounding his future by penning a lucrative new contract with Juventus.
- Manchester United have been snubbed by Emre Can – because he has too much respect for his old club Liverpool.
- Tottenham are asking for a “significant” loan fee for Kyle Walker-Peters, who remains a target for Brighton, Crystal Palace and Southampton.
- Cardiff could increase their offer for Wales international Kieffer Moore to £4m as they look to land a new striker with the Latics set to make a loan offer for Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes to replace him.
- Brighton will let Glenn Murray join a Championship side for free but will insist on a £500,000 fee if any Premier League club wants the veteran striker.
- Norwich City are closing on a deal to sign left-back Xavi Quintilla, whose contract with Villarreal expires in the summer.
- West Ham remain keen on Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph but want him to prove he can kick properly following a thigh injury before a £4m deal is finalised.
- Manchester United target Donny van de Beek looks bound for Real Madrid for £46m – just months after United backed out of signing the Ajax midfielder for just £20m.
- New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is considering a move to take AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu on loan as he looks to bolster his squad.
- John Stones’ future at Manchester City is in doubt with the Premier League champions yet to start talks with the £48m defender about a new contract.
- Manchester United have offered Birmingham City an eight-figure package for wonderkid Jude Bellingham.
- Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has been told to get rid of three players to make way for new signings, with strikers Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto and Ki Sung-Yueng among candidates to leave.
- Leicester City have made an enquiry over the availability of Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw because of continuing interest in Ben Chilwell.
- Jurgen Klopp is reportedly open to the idea of signing Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.
- Birmingham City’s de facto chief executive Xuandong Ren had to call security staff for protection after trouble flared at their New Year’s Day match against Wigan.
- Chelsea have made an enquiry about Brighton defender Lewis Dunk as they seek to reinforce their defensive options.
- Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be in line for a shock England call-up after Gareth Southgate watched the midfielder play against Sheffield Wednesday.
- Javier Hernandez could be on the move again with LA Galaxy showing interest in ‘Chicharito’ after his move to Sevilla from West Ham.
- Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham will be given the chance to revive his career with a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.
- Sheffield United are looking to add another centre-back and have made Ipswich youngster Luke Woolfenden a target.
- Anthony Watson is expected to be fit for the start of the Six Nations next month as the injury he suffered playing for Bath on Friday is not as serious as first feared.
- Sale have had an approach for Saracens lock George Kruis rejected as the England star does not want to join another Premiership club and could instead head to Japan.
- A host of Premiership clubs are waiting to find out of giant winger Nemani Nadolo will be made available by Montpellier when overseas players rules in France change.
- Liverpool were keen on signing Timo Werner last year but the German snubbed a move because of the strength of their current forwards.
- West Ham will listen to loan offers for Andriy Yarmolenko as David Moyes looks to free up some budget for January signings.
- Coventry City are hoping to sign Finland right-back Nikolai Alho, but face competition for his services from German side Hannover 96.
- Manchester United will make a further scouting mission to watch Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare on Sunday.
- Tottenham are weighing up a shock offer to Crystal Palace for Christian Benteke as they seek someone to solve their striker injury crisis.
- Crystal Palace are battling with Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of France U21 left-back Rayan Ait Nouri, who plays for Angers.
- West Ham could turn to Inter Milan midfielder Roberto Gagliardini if, as expected, they miss out to Tottenham over Gedson Fernandes.
- Newcastle owner Mike Ashley fears his fractious relationship with Rangers could scupper hopes of signing Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier.
- Chelsea are set to tell Emerson Palmieri he will have to wait until the summer to secure a move to Juventus or Inter Milan.
- David Moyes wants former Hibernian head coach Alan Stubbs to become part of his West Ham backroom staff.
- AC Milan could turn to Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart if they are unable to get a deal for Bournemouth’s Asmir Begovic to become their No 2 over the line.