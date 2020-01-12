What rule in soccer has VAR impacted the most? | Extra Time

ESPN FC’s Adrian Healey, Shaka Hislop, Stewart Robson and Craig Burley take fan questions during Extra Time including: If the guys could change one rule in soccer what would it be and why, (3:00) if Craig is a better football player or if Rod Stewart is a better singer, (7:04) what the guys’ least favorite thing about soccer today is, (11:00) and how Shaka feels about David Moyes wanting to bring Marouane Fellaini back to the Premier League.