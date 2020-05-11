Latest transfer news -11 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Gareth Bale, Thomas Partey, Odion Ighalo and more!
- Newcastle’s prospective new owners have earmarked Gareth Bale as their priority summer signing.
- Premier League players believe clubs are engaging in unethical practices to influence them ahead of next week’s crucial Project Restart vote.
- Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been writing to the club’s supporters to apologise for flouting lockdown rules.
- UEFA is considering plans to shorten the qualification competitions for next season’s Champions League and Europa League or, in a worst-case scenario, scrap them altogether.
- Germany will press on with plans to resume the season next weekend despite one club placing their entire squad into a 14-day quarantine after two players tested positive for coronavirus.
- The Premier League has been given a boost, with Government sources confirming that plans are on track for professional sports to return in June.
- Liverpool will reassure any club that raises a concern about Jurgen Klopp selecting a youth team in the club’s remaining Premier League fixtures that the claims are absurd and he will play his strongest line-up in every game in the event of a restart.
- League One and Two clubs will hold a crucial meeting on Thursday, with the abandonment of the season appearing increasingly likely.
- Manchester United are in contact with the agent of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.
- Lyon have reportedly transfer-listed Liverpool target Houssem Aouar ahead of the summer window.
- Newcastle are interested in making a shock transfer move for Odion Ighalo once their £300m takeover is completed.
- Liverpool are eyeing up a summer move for Bukayo Saka, but Arsenal are poised to reject any offers they receive.
- Chelsea transfer target Moussa Dembele could push to leave Lyon this summer in search of European football.
- Atletico Madrid want to swap midfielder Thomas Partey for Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
- The threat of a new European Super League is growing because of football’s financial meltdown across the continent.
- Paul Pogba can be the best player in the world at Manchester United according to his former team-mate Ander Herrera.
- The ‘big six’ will warn the dissenting voices that voting against a return to action will do long-term damage to the Premier League.
- Chelsea will make a move for West Ham’s Declan Rice if they lose N’Golo Kante this summer.
- Premier League players will this week be told returning to training and games will be safer than going to the supermarket.
- Manchester United are keeping a close eye on PSG striker Edinson Cavani as his contract is set to expire this summer.
- Newcastle have been linked with a move for PSG forward Edinson Cavani among a host of big-name players.