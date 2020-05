Signed from Juventus in 1999, Thierry Henry would go to become an Invincible, a Double winner, a Premier League record holder, the clubs all-time leading goalscorer (228) and be honoured with a statue at Emirates Stadium.

Henry’s Arsenal record is outstanding, winning two League titles, three FA Cups, four Golden Boots and five Player of the Year awards, and to think he wasn’t even considered as a striker when he joined the club!