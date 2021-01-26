Latest January transfer news and rumours – 26 January 2021
The latest January transfer news, including updates on Martin Odegaard’s move to Arsenal and the latest on who will replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea…
- Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made up his mind over Jesse Lingard, with four Premier League clubs interested in the playmaker.
- Jose Mourinho opted to sign Victor Lindelof over Virgil van Dijk while at Manchester United.
- Records show that Barcelona owe 19 clubs money for transfers, with £29m still to be paid to Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho.
- David Moyes claims West Ham need up to four transfer windows to realistically challenge the Premier League big boys.
- The crisis in the National League has prompted the government to tell struggling clubs that they can bypass league chiefs and apply directly for grants.
- Frank Lampard was summoned to a breakfast time sacking – after Roman Abramovich decided the former Chelsea midfielder’s reign could not be rescued.
- Thomas Tuchel will become Chelsea’s new boss under orders to make them title contenders this season.
- Liverpool are closing in on signing Derby County wonderkid Kaide Gordon who has been compared to Mohamed Salah and Mason Greenwood.
- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp continues to covet David Alaba and has urged Anfield chiefs to keep pace in the race for the Bayern Munich star.
- Chelsea have reportedly been in contact with Dayot Upamecano over a potential move for the sought-after RB Leipzig defender.
- Allan Saint-Maximin has backed under-fire Steve Bruce – but ordered a change in “mentality” to attack.
- Thiago Silva may wish he had not spoken out on Thomas Tuchel’s sacking by Paris Saint-Germain when the German is appointed Chelsea manager.
- Mikel Arteta has told his players they can still force their way into a European spot this season.
- Shkodran Mustafi is reportedly in discussions with Arsenal over the possibility of terminating his contract with the club early.
- Paris Saint-Germain are about to offer Germany playmaker Julian Draxler to Arsenal in a surprise exchange bid for midfield misfit Matteo Guendouzi, according to reports.
- Wayne Rooney will defer a portion of his £90,000-a-week wages to help Derby through their cash crisis.
- Mesut Ozil watched his first game as a Fenerbahce player from the stands on Monday as his new team beat visitors Kayserispor 3-0.
- West Ham have reportedly been placed on red alert with RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-Chan set for a Premier League loan move this month.
- Edin Dzeko trained alone at Roma on Monday as he looks set to leave the club before the closure of the transfer window.
- Juventus have identified Bayern Munich duo Corentin Tolisso and Joshua Zirkzee as potential 2021 new signings in a bid to boost their underperforming squad.