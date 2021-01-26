Latest January transfer news and rumours – 26 January 2021

The latest January transfer news, including updates on Martin Odegaard’s move to Arsenal and the latest on who will replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea…

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made up his mind over Jesse Lingard, with four Premier League clubs interested in the playmaker.

Jose Mourinho opted to sign Victor Lindelof over Virgil van Dijk while at Manchester United.

Records show that Barcelona owe 19 clubs money for transfers, with £29m still to be paid to Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho.

David Moyes claims West Ham need up to four transfer windows to realistically challenge the Premier League big boys.

The crisis in the National League has prompted the government to tell struggling clubs that they can bypass league chiefs and apply directly for grants.

Frank Lampard was summoned to a breakfast time sacking – after Roman Abramovich decided the former Chelsea midfielder’s reign could not be rescued.

Thomas Tuchel will become Chelsea’s new boss under orders to make them title contenders this season.

Liverpool are closing in on signing Derby County wonderkid Kaide Gordon who has been compared to Mohamed Salah and Mason Greenwood.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp continues to covet David Alaba and has urged Anfield chiefs to keep pace in the race for the Bayern Munich star.

Chelsea have reportedly been in contact with Dayot Upamecano over a potential move for the sought-after RB Leipzig defender.

Allan Saint-Maximin has backed under-fire Steve Bruce – but ordered a change in “mentality” to attack.

Thiago Silva may wish he had not spoken out on Thomas Tuchel’s sacking by Paris Saint-Germain when the German is appointed Chelsea manager.

Mikel Arteta has told his players they can still force their way into a European spot this season.

Shkodran Mustafi is reportedly in discussions with Arsenal over the possibility of terminating his contract with the club early.