Latest January transfer news and rumours – 26 January 2021

The latest January transfer news, including updates on Martin Odegaard’s move to Arsenal and the latest on who will replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea…

  • Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made up his mind over Jesse Lingard, with four Premier League clubs interested in the playmaker.
  • Jose Mourinho opted to sign Victor Lindelof over Virgil van Dijk while at Manchester United.
  • Records show that Barcelona owe 19 clubs money for transfers, with £29m still to be paid to Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho.
  • David Moyes claims West Ham need up to four transfer windows to realistically challenge the Premier League big boys.
  • The crisis in the National League has prompted the government to tell struggling clubs that they can bypass league chiefs and apply directly for grants.
  • Frank Lampard was summoned to a breakfast time sacking – after Roman Abramovich decided the former Chelsea midfielder’s reign could not be rescued.
  • Thomas Tuchel will become Chelsea’s new boss under orders to make them title contenders this season.
  • Liverpool are closing in on signing Derby County wonderkid Kaide Gordon who has been compared to Mohamed Salah and Mason Greenwood.
  • Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp continues to covet David Alaba and has urged Anfield chiefs to keep pace in the race for the Bayern Munich star.
  • Chelsea have reportedly been in contact with Dayot Upamecano over a potential move for the sought-after RB Leipzig defender.
  • Allan Saint-Maximin has backed under-fire Steve Bruce – but ordered a change in “mentality” to attack.
  • Thiago Silva may wish he had not spoken out on Thomas Tuchel’s sacking by Paris Saint-Germain when the German is appointed Chelsea manager.
  • Mikel Arteta has told his players they can still force their way into a European spot this season.
  • Shkodran Mustafi is reportedly in discussions with Arsenal over the possibility of terminating his contract with the club early.
  • Paris Saint-Germain are about to offer Germany playmaker Julian Draxler to Arsenal in a surprise exchange bid for midfield misfit Matteo Guendouzi, according to reports.
  • Wayne Rooney will defer a portion of his £90,000-a-week wages to help Derby through their cash crisis.
  • Mesut Ozil watched his first game as a Fenerbahce player from the stands on Monday as his new team beat visitors Kayserispor 3-0.
  • West Ham have reportedly been placed on red alert with RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-Chan set for a Premier League loan move this month.
  • Edin Dzeko trained alone at Roma on Monday as he looks set to leave the club before the closure of the transfer window.
  • Juventus have identified Bayern Munich duo Corentin Tolisso and Joshua Zirkzee as potential 2021 new signings in a bid to boost their underperforming squad.
