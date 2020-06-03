Latest football transfer news and rumours – 3 June 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Timo Werner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jadon Sancho and much more!
- Arsenal will keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang until the end of his contract if they cannot get more than £20m for the striker.
- Jurgen Klopp has promised Liverpool will hold a title parade, no matter how long they have to wait for it.
- Promotion-chasing Preston face putting a handful of players into self-isolation in the build-up to the Championship restart after positive Covid-19 tests.
- Olivier Giroud admits his body is feeling the strain of training coronavirus-style.
- Real Madrid have entered the race for Manchester United and Chelsea target Jadon Sancho, according to reports.
- Liverpool’s final game of the season at Newcastle could be moved to a neutral venue due to fears over home fans gathering to celebrate the end of Mike Ashley’s ownership.
- Burnley manager Sean Dyche is unhappy with the club over their reluctance to extend the contracts of several senior players whose deals expire this month.
- Lazio’s sporting director has revealed the club will be willing to listen to offers for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic when the transfer market opens.
- Slow-motion VAR replays during football matches do not impact a referee’s decision by making incidents appear more intentional, a new report claims.
- Jurgen Klopp has told his Liverpool players to wear masks and gloves when outside during the coronavirus lockdown.
- Everton are hopeful of staging the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park when the Premier League season restarts after requesting a meeting of the local safety advisory group.
- Manchester City vs Liverpool and West Ham vs Chelsea are to be moved to midweek due to the FA Cup.
- Tottenham have again been offered the chance to sign £18m-rated Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino.
- Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is set to reject a move abroad to fight for his place.
- Striker Andy Carroll is in line for a key role when Newcastle resume their Premier League campaign against Sheffield United at St James’ Park later this month.
- Premier League clubs have been warned to clamp down on spitting.
- Anthony Joshua admits his Tyson Fury fight might have to happen behind closed doors because of coronavirus.
- The EFL will not allow players who run out of contract this month to play for any potential new clubs this season.
- Five Barcelona players and two members of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a return to training but have now fully recovered.
- The Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward urged Premier League chief executives on a call last week to accept that relegation was an inevitability for three clubs if the league was to fulfil its obligations as part of Project Restart.
- Premier League clubs have begun considering how reduced numbers of fans might be accommodated next season, when neutral venues could also remain as a back-up option to complete fixtures.
- The Football Association is keen to complete this season’s Women’s FA Cup competition, even if it means playing games at the start of next season.
- Tottenham Hotspur are waiting to learn whether Jan Vertonghen will stay at the club until the end of the season as the defender weighs up his offers.
- Referees will use pitchside monitors only to check red cards when the Premier League restarts despite new official VAR guidance taking effect from this week.
- James Anderson is set to hand over around £4.75m to SPFL chiefs.
- Florian Kamberi looks to have played his last game for Hibs – but is set to miss out on a dream move to Rangers.