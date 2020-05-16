Danish Football Is Coming Back after Coronavirus Lockdown

COVID-19 put a stop to many sports events, and football was not exempt from it. Lots of events had to be either canceled or moved to a different date, all to protect people by preventing the spread of the virus. But as things seemed to be controlled more easily, things started to get better, and that’s why football has returned to Denmark. If you’re a fan of any of the teams or clubs, you can start checking football betting lines and odds and place bets just like you did before the pandemic.

But did everything return to normal, or are there still restrictions in place?

Football on Zoom

Zoom has been an app that was very dear to people during the pandemic, and it proved especially helpful when it came to the return of sports. Following the return of football in Denmark, thousands of fans logged into the app and were able to watch the league game between Randers and AGF Aarhus.

Although the matches were allowed to continue, large crowds of people are still not allowed, so the games proceeded without spectators. But they were still watching on Zoom, and the cool thing was that they were shown on big screens on one side of the field. Many fans were even wearing club scarves or shirts, in order to show support.

Fans Almost Forgot about the Pandemic

Even though it was way different than actually being at the game, fans still had a great time watching the match. They almost forgot about COVID-19, as they were focused on the real action.

There was a little delay, which caused the reactions from some Randers fans to be a little delayed. As such, the reactions were delayed a little when Randers took the lead in the first half of the game.

But things changed a little after AGF’s Patrick Mortensen was able to score a goal in the Randers net. It ended in a burst of loud cheers from the AGF fans, which wasn’t surprising. Thanks to the amazing reaction, the video wall of the AGF fans has gone viral.

Marca, a Spanish newspaper, said it’s a “groundbreaking initiative”. Besides, popular media from the United States think this is a great concept for sports without fans.

“When fans log in, they’ll see some faces they recognize,” said Soren Carlsen, the head of media for the AGF. “When you go to football, it’s a community experience. This is a chance for people to get together.”

Final Thoughts

The coronavirus pandemic may put a stop to sports events from unfolding, but it cannot stop the people's love for football. Despite the restrictions, they were still able to watch the teams they support, all thanks to Zoom. And since their faces were shown on the giant screen, it was an even more unique experience. This will make it possible for people to watch the sports they're passionate about.