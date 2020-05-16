Latest Football transfer news and rumours – 27 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Philippe Coutinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Odion Ighalo and more!
- North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both planning for a summer in which they will not be able to spend any money, as they compete over the free transfer signing of Chelsea winger Willian.
- The Premier League’s club managers backed the restart of the competition in a conference call on Tuesday and told the league’s executive that they want a resumption date as soon as possible so they can fine-tune their planning.
- Premier League clubs will operate a colour-coded warning system to alert them if they are taking too high a risk in training during the next stage of ‘Project Restart’.
- Dozens of out-of-contract women players are in “limbo” as coronavirus impacts the transfer market, with clubs unsure of when the Women’s Super League will return, budgets “totally ripped up” and parties struggling to finalise contracts in the meantime.
- The Premier League’s referees will go from training at home and in local parks into match action when the season resumes, with no group sessions or game practice other than the clips they are asked to analyse online from home.
- Jurgen Klopp has been busy on the phone during lockdown if certain reports are to be believed. The Liverpool boss was claimed to have had a video discussion with rumoured transfer target Timo Werner, and it is now suggested he has spoken to Wolves star Adama Traore.
- However, Liverpool are reportedly ‘reluctant’ to trigger the release clause of RB Leipzig talisman Werner.
- Rumoured Everton transfer target Lorenzo Pellegrini is said to be focused on committing his future to Roma by signing a new deal at the club.
- Sepp van den Berg’s 15-year-old brother Rav has rejected advances from Liverpool, AC Milan, Ajax and PSV Eindhoven in favour of signing a new contract with PEC Zwolle.
- Barcelona are delaying on a decision to sell Jean-Clair Todibo to Everton as they want to offer him to Juventus according to reports in Spain.
- Moise Kean could leave Everton in a swap deal for Roma’s Cengiz Under according to reports in Italy.