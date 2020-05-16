Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich post-match reaction | ESPN FC

ESPN FC’s Dan Thomas is joined by Frank Leboeuf, Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley to recap Der Klassiker after Bayern Munich prevail 1-0 over Borussia Dortmund thanks to Joshua Kimmich’s exceptional chip against Roman Burki. Burley believes Burki should have saved Kimmich’s chip, but Hislop defends his fellow goalkeeper despite the criticisms. Plus, Burley and Leboeuf discuss whether or not Dortmund should have been awarded a penalty after Jerome Boateng’s apparent handball during the second half.