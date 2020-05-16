Latest Football transfer news and rumours – 1 June 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling, Eduardo Camavinga and more!
- Manchester United are leading the race to sign £50m Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots a double transfer swoop along with securing the services of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.
- Manchester United have failed to agree a loan extension for Odion Ighalo.
- Premier League clubs will discuss proposals for the introduction of official water breaks this week.
- Arsenal initially wanted Manchester United’s Anthony Martial in return for Alexis Sanchez but had to settle for Henrik Mkhitaryan instead, it has been revealed.
- Bayern Munich have again risked the wrath of Manchester City by reigniting their public pursuit of Leroy Sane.
- Any player who tests positive for coronavirus later this week faces missing the Premier League’s big restart, with the minimum period being two weeks for returning to group training.
- Brighton are making an ambitious bid to trademark the word ‘Albion’ in a move designed to protect supporters against fake merchandise.
- West Ham are holding training sessions at the London Stadium as manager David Moyes gets his players used to playing in front of no supporters.
- Premier League clubs will be asked to approve the broadcast of crowd noise from the FIFA 20 video game at their next meeting on Thursday.
- Referees and assistants are being given refresher courses on Zoom by the PGMOL amid concern of rustiness once the Premier League season restarts on June 17.
- A number of Premier League clubs face a race against time to ensure their stadiums comply with new biosecure regulations being considered by top-flight officials.
- Lille have already received multiple offers for striker Victor Osimhen this summer but it will take a fee close to the £72m Arsenal paid for Nicolas Pepe last summer to land him, insists owner Gerard Lopez.
- Sport in Britain is to receive a significant boost from the government with quarantine rules set to be relaxed for football clubs involved in European competitions, and Formula One teams.
- Premier League clubs are planning to stage practice matches at their own empty stadiums to prepare their players for games behind closed doors.
- Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, Wolves and Rangers could yet play home European games this season as a result of the government’s relaxing of quarantine rules for elite sport.
- Real Madrid reportedly tried to enlist Sergio Ramos to help sign Harvey Elliott last summer, but the Liverpool fan did not want to meet the man who injured Mohamed Salah.
- Lazio could try to tempt Aaron Hickey to Serie A – after watching him before lockdown.
- Oliver Bozanic and Steven MacLean will lead a 15-player exodus at Hearts.
- Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers might still realise their SPFL dream – even if reconstruction does not help them get there.
- James Anderson is renowned as an investor with the Midas touch and now he wants to gold plate the future for cash strapped Scottish football.
- Dundee United sporting director Tony Ashgar admits they will “have to look at” any bids for Lawrence Shankland this summer.