Landon Donovan UNFILTERED on Premier League, USMNT & beef with Dempsey! | CBS Sports Kickin It

In Episode 7 the USMNT legend Landon Donovan joins his former USMNT teammates to open up about his career in the Premier League and starting in Leverkusen, dealing with depression and whether he really had beef with Clint Dempsey?!

Raw. Authentic. Unfiltered. This is Kickin’ It – a new weekly show hosted by Kate Abdo and former United States men’s national team players Clint Dempsey, Maurice Edu, and Charlie Davies.

The show will see the quartet engage in original conversations and agenda-setting discussion with each other and a wide variety of guests across the soccer world.

00:52 – Did Donovan HATE Clint Dempsey?

5:13 – Donovan reveals he was not mentally ready for the Premier League

8:35 – Donovan looks back at his exerpience at Leverkusen

11:54 – Did Donovan fulfil his potential?

14:00 – Are American players ‘soft’ if they don’t play in Europe?

20:47 – Will Pulisic surpass the legacy of Donovan and Dempsey?

25:31 – Why was Donovan so guarded with the USMNT players?

31:38 – Donovan reflects on his depression

40:19 – The day Donovan and Dempsey finally connected

46:00 – Sneak peak at next week’s episode!

