LaLiga Highlights Show – 9 January 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Atletico Madrid v Barcelona Full Match – La Liga | 8 January 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Atletico Madrid v Barcelona Full Match – La Liga | 8 January 2023 769 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of The Day 2 MOTD2: FA Cup Highlights | 9 January 2023 639 icon Watch LaterAdded English Football League Highlights – ITV | 7 January 2023 271 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of The Day MOTD: FA Cup Highlights | 8 January 2023 1.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Villarreal v Real Madrid Full Match – LaLiga | 7 January 2023 1.9K icon Watch LaterAdded Premier League Review – 6 January 2023 581