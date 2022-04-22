Home TV Show News and Interviews KLOPP: Its good to be a Red at the moment | THE JOURNEY CONTINUES




Jurgen Klopp signs new two-year contract extension at Liverpool

In his own words, Jürgen Klopp tells why he’s agreed to extend his deal with Liverpool FC beyond his current contract, and what it means to manage LFC.

