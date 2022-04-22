Jurgen Klopp signs new two-year contract extension at Liverpool

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new two-year extension to his contract at Anfield.

The German had two years left on his current deal and had previously suggested he could step down at the end of his contract – but he is now set to stay until the summer of 2026 at least.

The Reds have also confirmed that assistant managers Pep Ljinders and Peter Krawietz have also signed new contracts with the Merseyside club, in a further boost to Klopp’s new contract. There were concerns about Ljinders potentially stepping into management himself, but those fears have now been allayed.

