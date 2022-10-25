Home Leagues Scottish Premiership Kieran Tierney and Brendans Bhoys | Currie Club – The Scottish Football Sessions

Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as new head coach following Steven Gerrard sacking

Kieran Tierney joins the Currie Club to look back on the Brendan Rodgers era and playing for Celtic, the team he grew up supporting.

Tierney discusses his heroes, key matches and sleepless nights before his Scottish record transfer to Arsenal.

