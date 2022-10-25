Home TV Show News and Interviews Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as new head coach following Steven Gerrard sacking

UEFA Champions League Magazine – 25 October 2022

Aston Villa have appointed Villarreal boss Unai Emery as their new head coach.

Emery, who had a spell as Arsenal manager from 2018 to 2019, replaces Steven Gerrard, who was sacked last week.

The 50-year-old will begin his new role on November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed, meaning his first match in charge will be at home to Manchester United on Sunday, November 6.

