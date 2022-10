Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as new head coach following Steven Gerrard sacking

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Aston Villa have appointed Villarreal boss Unai Emery as their new head coach.

Emery, who had a spell as Arsenal manager from 2018 to 2019, replaces Steven Gerrard, who was sacked last week.

The 50-year-old will begin his new role on November 1 after his work permit formalities are completed, meaning his first match in charge will be at home to Manchester United on Sunday, November 6.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #astonvilla

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage