Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Keep or sell Liverpool duo Salah & Alexander-Arnold? | FPL Show

Keep or sell Liverpool duo Salah & Alexander-Arnold? | FPL Show

Keep or sell Liverpool duo Salah & Alexander-Arnold? | FPL Show
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The Big Interview – Kieran Trippier | 20 May 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Should you keep or sell Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold? Which Manchester City assets should you consider? Son Heung-min or Harry Kane ahead of Norwich v Spurs? Who are the best final day differentials? All these questions and more answered on this week’s episode of the FPL Show.

James Richardson and Kelly Somers are joined by Mark Sutherns and Az Phillips as they recap GW37, reveal their GW38 teams and name their best captain picks.

How many points did you score in Gameweek 37? Let us know in the comments.

Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague

Listen to the Official Fantasy Premier League Podcast: http://bit.ly/OfficialFPLPodcast

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube
Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite
Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram
Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter
Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook
Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague
To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

#FPL #FantasyPremierLeague #PremierLeague #FPLShow

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)

Previous Video
When Leicester became Premier League CHAMPIONS | 2015/16 in stats

When Leicester became Premier League CHAMPIONS | 2015/16 in stats

Next Video
The Big Interview

The Big Interview – Kieran Trippier | 20 May 2022

Related videos

Top