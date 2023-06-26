Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Kai Havertz to finalise £65m Arsenal move in coming days | Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber talks ongoing

Kai Havertz completed his Arsenal medical over the weekend and will finalise his move from Chelsea in the coming days, while talks continue over proposed deals for West Ham captain Declan Rice and Ajax full-back Jurrien Timber.

It is understood the Gunners will pay Chelsea £65m for the 23-year-old Germany international with Sky in Germany reporting that he has signed a five-year deal at Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea are understood to be satisfied with the deal as Havertz had made it clear he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge.

