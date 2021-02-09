Juventus vs Inter Full Match – Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg | 9 February 2021
Juventus host Inter Milan in the 2nd leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final at Allianz Stadium. Juve take a 2-1 lead from the first leg into the game.