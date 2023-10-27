Home Highlights JUVENTUS-VERONA 1-0 | HIGHLIGHTS | Cambiaso wins it at the death! | Serie A 2023/24

Bayern Munchen vs Darmstadt 98 Full Match – Bundesliga | 28 October 2023

Verona gave Juventus a run for their money but in the end it was the Bianconeri who came out on top thanks to last-gasp winner by wingback Cambiaso | Serie A 2023/24

