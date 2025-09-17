Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Juventus v Borussia Dortmund Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 16 September 2025
Juventus v Borussia Dortmund Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 16 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Real Madrid v Marseille Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 16 September 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full match Full match
UEFA Champions League - UCLFull Match ReplayHighlights

Juventus v Borussia Dortmund Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 16 September 2025

Two-time Champions League winners Juventus look to get their European campaign off to a strong start as they face Niko Kovac’s Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Stadium.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
ucl full match

Real Madrid v Marseille Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 16 September 2025

Top