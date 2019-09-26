Jurgen Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season award
Loading advertisement...
Up next
De Bruyne named Premier League Player of the Season
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
1 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Jurgen Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season award
Jurgen Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season award
After delivering Liverpool’s first-ever Premier League title the German has also won the prize given to the best manager of 2019/20