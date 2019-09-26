Home TV Show News and Interviews How Alexander-Arnold won Premier League Young Player of the Season
How Alexander-Arnold won Premier League Young Player of the Season
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Jurgen Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season award

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
5 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

How Alexander-Arnold won Premier League Young Player of the Season

How Alexander-Arnold won Premier League Young Player of the Season
Watch the Liverpool right-back’s spectacular goals and brilliant assists that earned him the inaugural award in 2019/20

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
klopp

Jurgen Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season award

Related videos

Top