Jude Bellingham the Future of Football | Man Utd and Hannibal Mejbri | Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern?

New Show Alert!!! The Secret Scout has partnered up with FIVE YouTube channel to bring you an exciting new series called ‘The Secret Scout – The Future Of Football’ where we analyse the world’s best up and coming youngsters presented by former West Ham star Anton Ferdinand and Vibe With Five Co-Host Stephen Howson.
The two analyse the best attributes that the youngsters have which can potentially make them into world stars. Anton also tells us about the best ways to get through academy football. This week we take a look at Dortmund and England’s Jude Bellingham, Man Utd starlet Hannibal Mejbri and Ajax’s highly rated Ryan Gravenberch. Let us know who you would like us to talk about and don’t forget to follow ‘The Secret Scout, Five and Anton & Ste on socials.

0:00; – Intro
0:32; – Anton’s journey as a prospect
2:33; – Jude Bellingham
4:00; – Jude’s statistical breakdown
6:06; – Jude’s defensive actions
8:20; – Jude’s playmaking
11:53; – Ryan Gravenberch
13:36; – Hannibal Mejbri

