Home Leagues Serie A Inter travel to Turin to end Juventus’ unbeaten run | Promo | Round 31 | Serie A 2021/22

Inter travel to Turin to end Juventus’ unbeaten run | Promo | Round 31 | Serie A 2021/22

Inter travel to Turin to end Juventus’ unbeaten run | Promo | Round 31 | Serie A 2021/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Thomas Tuchel Live Press Conference: Chelsea v Brentford | Premier League

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

All the numbers, stats and interesting facts of the Round 31 fixtures | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Jude Bellingham the Future of Football | Man Utd and Hannibal Mejbri | Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern?

Jude Bellingham the Future of Football | Man Utd and Hannibal Mejbri | Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern?

Next Video
Thomas Tuchel Live Press Conference: Chelsea v Brentford | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Live Press Conference: Chelsea v Brentford | Premier League

Related videos

Top