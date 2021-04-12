Home TV Show News and Interviews Jose Mourinho Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Manchester United
Jose Mourinho Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Manchester United
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC Sportscene – 11 April 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
63 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Jose Mourinho Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Manchester United

Mourinho hits out at Solskjaer after Spurs lose to Man Utd 3-1
Post-match press conference with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho after his side’s 3-1 loss against Man United.

Previous Video
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Manchester United

Next Video
BBC Sportscene

BBC Sportscene – 11 April 2021

Related videos

Top