Home TV Show News and Interviews Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Manchester United
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Jose Mourinho Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Manchester United

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
85 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Manchester United

Solskjaer hits out at Son Heung-min after disallowed Man Utd goal
The Man Utd boss said ‘if that was my son he doesn’t get food’ after his side’s 3-1 win against Tottenham.

Previous Video
gary-neville-podcast-the-gary-neville-podcast-football-pundit-neville_3286156

The Gary Neville Podcast – 11 April 2021

Next Video
jose mourinho

Jose Mourinho Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Manchester United

Related videos

Top