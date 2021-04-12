Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Manchester United
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Jose Mourinho Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Manchester United
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
85 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Post-match press conference – Tottenham v Manchester United
Solskjaer hits out at Son Heung-min after disallowed Man Utd goal
The Man Utd boss said ‘if that was my son he doesn’t get food’ after his side’s 3-1 win against Tottenham.