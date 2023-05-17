Jordan Henderson Reveals His First Impression Of Jurgen Klopp

Watch the full episode with Jordan here: https://youtu.be/G_BrXP49sgg

Jordan Henderson MBE (born 17 June 1990) is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Liverpool and the England national team.

Get MORE from High Performance:

Watch all our episodes on YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/c/HighPerformancePodcast/videos

Listen on your Podcast player: http://www.podfollow.com/highperformance

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/highperformance/

Join our new Book Club : https://www.facebook.com/groups/highperformancebookclub

Order the new High Performance Daily Journal – 365 ways to become your best! smarturl.it/HPJournal

Get bonus content and all episodes ad-free with ‘High Performance Plus’: Apple Podcasts apple.co/highperformance or Supercast https://highperformanceplus.supercast.com/

Join our FREE members club the High Performance Circle. Just go to https://www.thehighperformancepodcast.com/thecircle

You will get:

• Weekly Monday Motivation Newsletter with Book Recommendations, Discount Codes, and more!

• Exclusive early video access

• Keynote speeches that keep you learning

• And much more!

Sleep Better, Train Smarter and Recover Faster:

Thanks to WHOOP for sponsoring High Performance – the new WHOOP 4.0 is a wearable Fitness and Health Coach that helps you to Sleep Better, Train Smarter and Recover Faster – ultimately helping you to be the best possible version of yourself – get your first month free on us – https://join.whoop.com/en-uk/HPP

#highperformance #podcast #jordanhenderson #jurgenklopp #liverpoolfc