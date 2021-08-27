The John Dykes Show: Season 05, Episode 14: “Heroes Return”
Manchester United fans are counting down the days until Cristiano Ronaldo (maybe) makes his second debut for the club following his blockbuster transfer from Juventus. We’ve discussed his return to Old Trafford already, but what about those who went before him – the superstars who returned to Premier League clubs at which they had already legendary status? Tonight we’ll discuss what lessons can be learned from the heroes who returned.
John Dykes Show – 6 September 2021
John Dykes Show – 6 September 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Most goals and assists in a single season! Premier League Record Breakers
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
Theater
173 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.