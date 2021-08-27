John Dykes Show – 6 September 2021

The John Dykes Show: Season 05, Episode 14: “Heroes Return”

Manchester United fans are counting down the days until Cristiano Ronaldo (maybe) makes his second debut for the club following his blockbuster transfer from Juventus. We’ve discussed his return to Old Trafford already, but what about those who went before him – the superstars who returned to Premier League clubs at which they had already legendary status? Tonight we’ll discuss what lessons can be learned from the heroes who returned.