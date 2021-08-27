Home International Games World Cup 2022 Qualifiers England 4-0 Andorra | Lingard Brace, Kane & Saka on Target | World Cup 2022 Qualifiers | Highlights

Jesse Lingard returns to the Three Lions’ starting lineup & Patrick Bamford makes his debut in front of a packed Wembley crowd. Jesse Lingard scores a brace and Kane and Saka are on target to continue England’s 100% record in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

